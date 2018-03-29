បាល់ទាត់អង់គ្លេស

Mourinho រងការរិះគន់ បន្ទាប់ពី Pogba បង្ហាញសមត្ថភាពអស្ចារ្យសម្រាប់ក្រុមបារាំង!

Paul Pogba បាន​ទាត់បាល់​ហ្វ្រីឃីគ​បំប៉ោង​សំណាញ់​បាន​យ៉ាង​ល្អ និង​បាន​ជួយ​ឲ្យ Kylian Mbappe រកបាន​មួយ​គ្រាប់​ក្នុង​ចំណោម​គ្រាប់​បាល់​ទាំងពីរ​របស់​គេ​ផង​ដែរ ខណៈ​បារាំងបាន​យក​ឈ្នះ​លើ​រុស្ស៊ី​ក្នុង​លទ្ធផល ៣-១ ក្នុង​ការ​ប្រកួត​មិត្តភាព​អន្តរជាតិ​នៅ​ទីក្រុង St. Petersburg កាល​ពី​យប់​ថ្ងៃ​អង្គារ​នេះ​។

ខ្សែ​បម្រើ​របស់ Manchester United គឺជា​កីឡាករ​ដែល​លេច​ធ្លោ​ម្នាក់​នៅ​ក្នុង​ការ​ប្រកួត​នេះ ដោយ​បាន​បង្កើត​ឱកាស​ដល់ Mbappe សម្រាប់​គ្រាប់​បាល់​បើក​ឆាក​នៅ​នាទី​ទី ៤០ តាម​រយៈ​ការ​បោះ​បាល់​ទៅ​យ៉ាង​ស្អាត​។

ក្រោយ​មក Pogba ក៏រក​បាន​មួយ​គ្រាប់​សម្រាប់​ខ្លួនឯង​ផង​ដែរ បន្ទាប់ពី​សម្រាក​ក្នុង​តង់​ទីមួយ តាម​រយៈការ​ទាត់​បាល់​ហ្វ្រីឃីគ​កោង​ចូល​ទី​ដែល​មាន​ចម្ងាយ​ជិត ៣០ ម៉ែត្រ​ពី​បង្គោល​ទី។

កីឡាករ​វ័យ ២៥ ឆ្នាំ​រូបនេះ​មើល​ទៅ​ហាក់​ដូច​ជា​កីឡាករ​ម្នាក់​ផ្សេង​ទៀត ដែល​ខុស​ប្លែកទាំង​ស្រុង​ពី​កីឡាករ​ដែល​កំពុងតែ​ត្រដាប​ត្រដួស​នៅ Manchester United នៅ​រដូវ​កាល​នេះ ហើយ​ទម្រង់​លេង​របស់​គាត់​បែប​នេះ​ពិតជា​បាន​បញ្ឆេះ​កំហឹង​ដល់​អ្នក​គាំទ្រ​ដែល​ចោទប្រកាន់​គ្រូ​បង្វឹក​របស់​ក្រុម​បីសាច​ក្រហម Jose Mourinho ថា​មិន​បាន​ដាក់ Pogba ឲ្យ​ចូល​លេង​បាន​ត្រឹម​ត្រូវ។

អ្នក​រិះគន់​ទាំង​នោះ​គ្មាន​ការ​ខ្មាស់​អៀន​ឡើយ​ក្នុង​ការបង្ហាញ​អំពី​មតិ​ខឹង​សម្បារ​របស់​ពួក​គេ​នៅ​លើ​អ៊ីនធឺណិត​។

 

 

មតិយោបល់