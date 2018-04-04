បាល់ទាត់

សូម្បី​អ្នកគាំទ្រ Juv ក៏​សរសើរ Ronaldo ដែរ

កីឡាករ​ឆ្នើម​របស់ព័រទុយហ្គាល់​រកបាន​ពីរគ្រាប់​កាលពីខែ​ មិថុនា ​កន្លង​ទៅ ខណៈពេល​ដែល​ Real Madrid បំបាក់​ក្រុម​សេះ​បង្កង់​របស់​អ៊ី​តាលី​ក្នុងលទ្ធផល ៤-១ ក្នុង​ជំនួបវគ្គផ្តាច់​ព្រ័ត្រនៃ​ក្របខ័ណ្ឌ Champions League ហើយ​កាលពី​រាត្រី​ម្សិលមិញ​កីឡាករ​រូប​នេះ​អាច​ធ្វើ​បាន​ល្អដដែល ដោយ​ការការ​ស៊ុត​បញ្ចូល​ទី​យ៉ាង​អស្ចារ្យ​ជួយឱ្យ​ក្រុម​ Real ឈ្នះ Juventus ក្នុងលទ្ធផល ៣-០ ក្នុង​ជើង​ទីមួយ​សម្រាប់​វគ្គ​ ៨ ក្រុមចុងក្រោយ។​

Ronaldo រក​គ្រាប់​បាល់​បើក​ឆាក​នៅ​នាទី​ទី ៣ក្នុងតង់​ទីពីរ ដោយ​យក​ខ្នង​ប្រអប់​ជើង​ឆ្កឹះ​បាល់​ដែល​ទាត់​កាត់​ចូលមក​​ដោយកីឡាករ Isco ធ្វើ​ឲ្យ​ផុត​ដៃ​របស់អ្នកចាំទី Buffon។

នៅ​នាទី​ ៦៤ កីឡាករ​វ័យ ៣៣ឆ្នាំ​រូបនេះ​បាន​រកគ្រាប់​បាល់​ទីពីរ​ដែល​ជាការ​ស៊ុត​បញ្ចូល​ទី​ដ៏​គួរ​ឲ្យស្ញប់ស្ញែង ដោយ​ការ​លោតទាត់​បក​ក្រោយ​ពេញប្រអប់ជើង ពីការបញ្ជូនមក​របស់​ Dani Carvajal ។

នេះ​ជាគ្រាប់​បាល់​មួយ​ដែល​សូម្បី​តែ​អ្នកគាំទ្ររបស់ Juventus ក៏ទះ​ដៃ​អបអរសាទរ​ដែរ ខណៈដែល​អ្នកចាំទី Buffon និង​ខ្សែ​ការពារ​បាន​ត្រឹម​ឈរ​សម្លឹង​មុខគ្នាដោយ​ភាព​ហួសចិត្ត។

គ្រាប់បាល់​នេះ​ក៏​នឹង​ជួយ​ឲ្យ Ronaldo បំបែកកំណត់ត្រារបស់ Ruud van Nistlerrooy ក្នុងក្របខ័ណ្ឌ Champions League ដែរ។

ឥឡូវនេះ Ronaldo បាន​រកគ្រាប់បាល់​ក្នុង​ប្រគួត​ទី ១០​របស់គាត់​ ដោយ​រកបាន១៥គ្រាប់ដែលចុងក្រោយ​គឺ​ពេលប្រកួតជាមួយ Juventus កាលពីខែ ឧសភា។

អ្នកគាំទ្រក្រុមជើងឯកនៅ​អ៊ីតាលី និងអ្នកចាំទី​ប្រាកដ​ជាមិន​ចង់​ឃើញ Ronaldo ទេ ប៉ុន្តែ​ពួកគេ​មិន​អាច​បដិសេធ​ចំពោះ​​ភាព​ប៉ិន​ប្រសព្វ​របស់​កីឡាករ​​នេះបាន​ឡើយ។

មតិយោបល់