កីឡាករ​ឆ្នើម​របស់ព័រទុយហ្គាល់​រកបាន​ពីរគ្រាប់​កាលពីខែ​ មិថុនា ​កន្លង​ទៅ ខណៈពេល​ដែល​ Real Madrid បំបាក់​ក្រុម​សេះ​បង្កង់​របស់​អ៊ី​តាលី​ក្នុងលទ្ធផល ៤-១ ក្នុង​ជំនួបវគ្គផ្តាច់​ព្រ័ត្រនៃ​ក្របខ័ណ្ឌ Champions League ហើយ​កាលពី​រាត្រី​ម្សិលមិញ​កីឡាករ​រូប​នេះ​អាច​ធ្វើ​បាន​ល្អដដែល ដោយ​ការការ​ស៊ុត​បញ្ចូល​ទី​យ៉ាង​អស្ចារ្យ​ជួយឱ្យ​ក្រុម​ Real ឈ្នះ Juventus ក្នុងលទ្ធផល ៣-០ ក្នុង​ជើង​ទីមួយ​សម្រាប់​វគ្គ​ ៨ ក្រុមចុងក្រោយ។​

Ronaldo រក​គ្រាប់​បាល់​បើក​ឆាក​នៅ​នាទី​ទី ៣ក្នុងតង់​ទីពីរ ដោយ​យក​ខ្នង​ប្រអប់​ជើង​ឆ្កឹះ​បាល់​ដែល​ទាត់​កាត់​ចូលមក​​ដោយកីឡាករ Isco ធ្វើ​ឲ្យ​ផុត​ដៃ​របស់អ្នកចាំទី Buffon។

នៅ​នាទី​ ៦៤ កីឡាករ​វ័យ ៣៣ឆ្នាំ​រូបនេះ​បាន​រកគ្រាប់​បាល់​ទីពីរ​ដែល​ជាការ​ស៊ុត​បញ្ចូល​ទី​ដ៏​គួរ​ឲ្យស្ញប់ស្ញែង ដោយ​ការ​លោតទាត់​បក​ក្រោយ​ពេញប្រអប់ជើង ពីការបញ្ជូនមក​របស់​ Dani Carvajal ។

Ronaldo has given us an early contender for #UCL Goal of the Week 🔥 Voting opens next Wednesday 👉 https://t.co/CL0b9kkjIV pic.twitter.com/ALni9fWMT7 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 3, 2018

នេះ​ជាគ្រាប់​បាល់​មួយ​ដែល​សូម្បី​តែ​អ្នកគាំទ្ររបស់ Juventus ក៏ទះ​ដៃ​អបអរសាទរ​ដែរ ខណៈដែល​អ្នកចាំទី Buffon និង​ខ្សែ​ការពារ​បាន​ត្រឹម​ឈរ​សម្លឹង​មុខគ្នាដោយ​ភាព​ហួសចិត្ត។

Cristiano Ronaldo’s overhead kick goal against Juventus. It was so good even Juve fans applauded it. RETWERT if this is THE BEST Ever Overhead Kick Goal. pic.twitter.com/gBg1N9uDx7 — SM (@SMFutboI) April 3, 2018

គ្រាប់បាល់​នេះ​ក៏​នឹង​ជួយ​ឲ្យ Ronaldo បំបែកកំណត់ត្រារបស់ Ruud van Nistlerrooy ក្នុងក្របខ័ណ្ឌ Champions League ដែរ។

10 – Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player in Champions League history to score in 10 consecutive games (15 goals). Amazing. pic.twitter.com/oKnXDlDmOF — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 3, 2018

ឥឡូវនេះ Ronaldo បាន​រកគ្រាប់បាល់​ក្នុង​ប្រគួត​ទី ១០​របស់គាត់​ ដោយ​រកបាន១៥គ្រាប់ដែលចុងក្រោយ​គឺ​ពេលប្រកួតជាមួយ Juventus កាលពីខែ ឧសភា។

Seen a lot of great goals in my time but that is absolutely breathtaking from Ronaldo. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 3, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo jumped to 2.3m (7 feet 7 inches) for his overhead kick goal vs Juventus. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/oyd7ioC3kK — Ronaldo Stats (@RonaIdoStats_) April 3, 2018

Chiellini on Cristiano Ronaldo: “What he’s done tonight will be talked about for decades and decades. I’ve never heard the fans of Turin applaud an opposing teams player until tonight. For me he’s the best player in history.” — Vishnu Jayashankar (@vjfootballviews) April 3, 2018

I think I have now watched that Ronaldo goal over 2000 times. I need to stop. — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) April 3, 2018

Zidane’s reaction to Ronaldo’s bicycle kick is your reaction too. pic.twitter.com/xzqNmVG3vN — Faizal Khamisa (@SNFaizalKhamisa) April 3, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo in Champions League: ✅ Most Goals

✅ Most Group Stage Goals

✅ Most Knockout Goals

✅ Most Final Goals

✅ Most Assists

✅ Most Braces

✅ Most Hat-Tricks

✅ Most Consecutive Matches Scored. 👑 The King of Champions League. pic.twitter.com/WVia26w24r — Cristiano Ronaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) April 3, 2018

8/9 – Cristiano Ronaldo’s last nine shots on target vs. Gianluigi Buffon:

⚽️

⚽️

⚽️

🙌

⚽️

⚽️

⚽️

⚽️

⚽️

Nightmare. pic.twitter.com/EyH7gjlPMP — OptaJavier (@OptaJavier) April 3, 2018

Juventus fans clapping for Ronaldo and his goal. He appreciates it, says thank you, and gives a thumbs up. pic.twitter.com/kLeQcxuVZP — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) April 3, 2018

អ្នកគាំទ្រក្រុមជើងឯកនៅ​អ៊ីតាលី និងអ្នកចាំទី​ប្រាកដ​ជាមិន​ចង់​ឃើញ Ronaldo ទេ ប៉ុន្តែ​ពួកគេ​មិន​អាច​បដិសេធ​ចំពោះ​​ភាព​ប៉ិន​ប្រសព្វ​របស់​កីឡាករ​​នេះបាន​ឡើយ។